Santana went 2-for-3 with two home runs, three RBI, three runs scored and a hit-by-pitch in Sunday's 6-5 win over the Blue Jays.

Santana's two blasts were both key hits -- his second-inning solo shot tied the game at 1-1, and he put the Mariners ahead for good with a two-run homer in the eighth. He's hit safely in six of his last eight games, going 10-for-27 (.370) with three homers, six RBI and eight runs scored in that span. In 64 contests between Seattle and Kansas City, Santana owns a .228/.359/.377 slash line with seven long balls, 27 RBI, 26 runs scored and 11 doubles, though it certainly looks like he's more comfortable with the Mariners since he was traded June 27.