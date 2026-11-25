Santana signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

Santana appeared in just eight MLB games last season with Arizona, during which he went just 2-for-24 with eight strikeouts. He also spent time with Atlanta's Triple-A affiliate but was cut before he could make it back to the majors. The 40-year-old veteran will now get another chance to continue playing with the Mariners, but even if he's able to land a spot on the Opening Day roster, it's unlikely that he can be a reliable contributor at this stage in his career.