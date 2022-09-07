Santana isn't starting Wednesday against the White Sox, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports.
Santana has gone just 1-for-15 with two runs, two walks and four strikeouts over his last five games and will head to the bench for the third time in the last four matchups. Mitch Haniger is serving as the designated hitter and batting third.
