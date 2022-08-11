Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.
The veteran squared up on an Albert Abreu offering in the seventh inning to plate Mitch Haniger and erase a 3-2 deficit. Santana's blast ended up as the difference in the game and snapped an 0-for-17 slump that had encompassed his last five-plus contests.
More News
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Welcome uptick in RBI production•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Drives in three•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Absent from Saturday's lineup•
-
Mariners' Carlos Santana: Day off Sunday•