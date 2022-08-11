Santana went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday.

The veteran squared up on an Albert Abreu offering in the seventh inning to plate Mitch Haniger and erase a 3-2 deficit. Santana's blast ended up as the difference in the game and snapped an 0-for-17 slump that had encompassed his last five-plus contests.