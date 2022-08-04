Santana, who went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Yankees on Wednesday, now has 16 RBI in 30 games with the Mariners after posting just 21 in 52 contests with the Royals prior to being traded.

Santana's blast off Gerrit Cole on Wednesday locked in double-digit homers for the veteran for the 11th time in 12 seasons and extended a welcome stretch of RBI production for him since arriving in Seattle via trade June 27. Santana is hitting just .196 over his first 115 plate appearances with the Mariners, but he's managed a much more palatable .243 figure with men on base and has laced nine (three doubles, six home runs) of his 19 hits for extra bases.