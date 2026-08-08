Mariners' Carlos Vargas: Kicking off rehab stint Saturday

Vargas (lat) is expected to begin a minor-league rehab assignment with High-A Everett on Saturday night, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Vargas has been sidelined due to a right lat strain since late March. The right-hander suffered a setback about a month later that caused him to pause his throwing progression, but he's since been able to work his way back to the point of taking part in minor-league games. Given the length of his absence, Vargas will likely need to make multiple rehab appearances before he's ready to be activated.