Mariners' Carlos Vargas: Limping toward end of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vargas allowed one run on one hit in 1.2 innings Sunday against the Astros. He struck out one.
Vargas has been a liability out of the Seattle bullpen of late, giving up at least one run in three of his last four outings. The right-hander has mostly worked as a middle reliever and in low-leverage situations in 2025, and that's unlikely to change at this stage of the season while the Mariners try to clinch a playoff berth. Through 74 frames, Vargas has a 4.01 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 51:23 K:BB with 14 holds while converting just one of his eight save opportunities.
