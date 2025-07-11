Mariners' Carlos Vargas: Placed on paternity list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners placed Vargas on the paternity list Friday.
The All-Star break begins Monday, so it's likely Vargas will have the full weekend off for personal reasons before returning to the team after the pause. Seattle recalled Taylor Saucedo from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.
