The Mariners outrighted Lawrence to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday.

After going unclaimed off waivers when he was dropped from the 40-man roster Monday, the 37-year-old right-hander will stick around in the organization as rotation depth at Triple-A. Lawrence worked out of the bullpen in his lone appearance with Seattle, giving up two earned runs over three innings while scooping up a win in a 7-6 victory over the Astros last Wednesday.