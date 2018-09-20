Lawrence (1-0) picked up the win in Wednesday's 9-0 victory over the Astros, tossing three scoreless innings of relief and allowing one hit and two walks while striking out one.

The 30-year-old entered the game after opener Matt Festa gave Seattle a clean first inning, and five other relievers then combined to preserve Lawrence's first big-league win of the year. Given his 7.08 ERA through 20.1 innings for the M's this year, don't expect much fantasy value from Lawrence over the final days of the regular season.