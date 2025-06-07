Mariners' Casey Lawrence: DFA'd by Tridents
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Mariners designated Lawrence for assignment Saturday.
It's the sixth time Lawrence has been DFA'd this season, five of which by the hands of the Mariners. He has appeared in five games for Seattle this season and has a 3.00 ERA and 1.40 WHIP across 15 innings. The move makes room on the roster for Trent Thornton (abdomen), was reinstated from the 15-day injured list.
