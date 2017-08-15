Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Lawrence is unavailable for a couple days after pitching four innings of relief Monday, so the Mariners decided to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm (Sam Gaviglio). He'll head back to Tacoma for the time being, where he owns a 4.08 ERA in 57.1 innings this season, but he should be back with the big club later in August or when rosters expand.