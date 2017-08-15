Play

Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday.

Lawrence is unavailable for a couple days after pitching four innings of relief Monday, so the Mariners decided to swap him out for a fresh bullpen arm (Sam Gaviglio). He'll head back to Tacoma for the time being, where he owns a 4.08 ERA in 57.1 innings this season, but he should be back with the big club later in August or when rosters expand.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast