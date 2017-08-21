Lawrence fired a scoreless ninth inning in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Rays, issuing two walks and recording a strikeout.

Just recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Lawrence had a much better outing than the last two he'd produced for the Mariners before his most recent demotion. The right-hander had surrendered five earned runs on nine hits and a walk over five innings in those appearances, and he's generated an unsightly 6.45 ERA and 1.77 WHIP overall in 44.2 big-league innings with Toronto and Seattle. Given that he's bounced between Triple-A and the majors on multiple occasions, there's no telling how long his current stint may last.