Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Optioned to Triple-A
Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday.
He gave up five earned runs in 1.2 innings in his most recent outing, which likely sealed his fate for when Nelson Cruz came off the DL and the Mariners needed to clear a spot on the 25-man roster. Lawrence will provide organizational depth going forward.
