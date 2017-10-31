Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Outrighted to Triple-A
Lawrence cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Lawrence made his major-league debut in 2017 after eight minor-league seasons, but it didn't necessarily go the way he planned. He ended the season with an unsightly 6.34 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 52:25 K:BB across 55.1 innings with the Blue Jays and Mariners, though he showed some improvement after joining the Mariners (5.57 ERA and 45:14 K:BB in 42 innings). He'll likely serve as organizational bullpen depth in 2018.
