Lawrence was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lawrence will rejoin the big-league club after being optioned to Tacoma on Tuesday following four innings of relief against the Orioles. During 17 appearances in the majors this season -- split between the Mariners and Toronto -- the right-hander has accumulated a 6.60 ERA and 1.76 WHIP with a 41:16 K:BB. He figures to slide back into a long reliever role moving forward.