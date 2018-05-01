Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Lawrence will take the roster spot of Erasmo Ramirez (undisclosed), who was sent to the disabled list in a corresponding move. It's unclear if Lawrence will assume a long-relief role with the Mariners -- as he did during his first stint with the big club earlier in the season -- or if he'll be used as a replacement for Ramirez in the rotation. He's started in his past two appearances with the Rainiers.