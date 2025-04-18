Now Playing

The Mariners selected Lawrence's contract from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The right-hander was designated for assignment and outrighted to Tacoma earlier this week, but he'll quickly rejoin Seattle's major-league roster. Lawrence allowed two earned runs over three innings during his lone big-league appearance this year and has a 4.35 ERA in two starts at Triple-A.

