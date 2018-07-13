Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Returns to majors
Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Lawrence has a couple brief stints with the Mariners this season, and has allowed nine runs on eight hits over 10 innings. The 30-year-old has found more success for the Rainiers -- 2.81 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 11 starts -- and seems likely to be used in low-leverage or long-relief situations out of the Mariners' bullpen.
