Lawrence was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday.

The 29-year-old will return to the majors after spending roughly a month and a half back with the Rainiers. During that time in Tacoma, Lawrence took strides in his development as a starter, posting a 3.48 ERA while walking just nine batters in seven starts (44 innings pitched). He only has long-relief appearances to his name with Seattle, but this encouraging stretch of starts in the minors could help him land a rotation spot to replace Andrew Moore, who was optioned in a corresponding move.