Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Returns to Seattle
Lawrence signed a minor-league contract with the Mariners on Thursday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Lawrence appeared in 24 games with the Mariners in 2017, and prior to that, he pitched in three others with the Blue Jays before being designated for assignment in early May. During all those contests, he posted a 6.37 ERA and 1.84 WHIP over 55.1 innings. He will likely serve as organizational depth out of the bullpen for this upcoming season.
