Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Secures place on roster
The Mariners informed Lawrence on Sunday that he made the club's Opening Day roster, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. Seattle is expected to select Lawrence's contract and add him to the 40-man roster before the Thursday deadline.
Lawrence captured a spot as the Mariners' long man out of the bullpen after producing a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 17 strikeouts over 15 innings during the Cactus League. The Mariners haven't named a fifth starter and won't require one until April 11 against the Royals, so Lawrence could be in the mix for that role if he continues to shine out of the bullpen in the interim.
