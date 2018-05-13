Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Sent to minors
Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Lawrence lost his spot in the Mariners bullpen after the team activated Dan Altavilla (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday ahead of the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers. The 30-year-old Lawrence hadn't appeared in a game since May 6 and sports a 10.13 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over eight frames on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Struggles in Sunday's appearance•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Knocked around in long relief•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Strong long-relief effort Saturday•
-
Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Has contract selected•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...