Lawrence was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Lawrence lost his spot in the Mariners bullpen after the team activated Dan Altavilla (shoulder) from the 10-day disabled list Saturday ahead of the second game of a doubleheader against the Tigers. The 30-year-old Lawrence hadn't appeared in a game since May 6 and sports a 10.13 ERA and 1.75 WHIP over eight frames on the season.