Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Sent to Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lawrence to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
After he covered 4.1 innings in long relief in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Angels, Lawrence was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least the next two games. As a result, he was an easy choice for the Mariners to send back to Triple-A in order to create room on the active roster for reliever Sam Tuivailala, who was acquired from the Cardinals on Friday.
