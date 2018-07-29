The Mariners optioned Lawrence to Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

After he covered 4.1 innings in long relief in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Angels, Lawrence was unlikely to be available out of the bullpen for at least the next two games. As a result, he was an easy choice for the Mariners to send back to Triple-A in order to create room on the active roster for reliever Sam Tuivailala, who was acquired from the Cardinals on Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories