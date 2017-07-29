Mariners' Casey Lawrence: Sharp in majors return
Lawrence fired a scoreless ninth inning in Friday's 7-5 loss to the Mets, recording a strikeout.
The rookie needed only seven pitches, six of which he threw for strikes, to dispose of Rene Rivera, Michael Conforto and Asdrubal Cabrera. Lawrence has been bounced around this season while putting in time with both the Blue Jays and Mariners, but he seemed to be figuring things out in his most recent stint with Triple-A Tacoma. The 29-year-old right-hander has been groomed as a starter with the Rainiers, so he could conceivably take a turn in the rotation as well if necessary.
