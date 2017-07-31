Lawrence is expected to see long-relief work for the time being as part of the domino effect of Steve Cishek's recent trade to the Rays, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Manager Scott Servais will apparently turn to Lawrence whenever he needs a multi-inning bullpen option for the time being. Right-hander Emilio Pagan, who's thrived as a long reliever in multiple stints with the big-league club this season, will slide into Cishek's previous high-leverage role in the seventh and eighth innings.