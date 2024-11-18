The Mariners signed Lawrence to a minor-league contract Friday, per the MLB's transaction log.

Lawrence participated in spring training for the Mariners this past March, and he'll likely do so again after agreeing to yet another minor-league deal with Seattle. The 37-year-old right-hander spent the entire 2024 regular season with Triple-A Tacoma, registering an 11-11 record over 29 starts with a 5.95 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 108:48 K:BB over 165 innings.