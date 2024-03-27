Lawrence started Tuesday's exhibition finale against the Padres and allowed two earned runs on three hits, a walk and a wild pitch over five innings. He struck out two.

The right-hander put together a solid showing against a Padres lineup that featured almost all regulars. Lawrence received a spring training invite alongside the minor-league contract he inked back in early February, and he's in his second tour of duty in the Mariners organization after also spending part of 2017 and all of 2018 with Seattle. Lawrence's solid spring notwithstanding (2-1, 3.86 ERA across 16.1 innings), he could be headed to Triple-A Tacoma to open 2024 as organizational depth considering his lack of past success in the big leagues and lack of a 40-man roster spot.