Legumina recorded two outs in Sunday's 8-4 win over Detroit, allowing one run on one hit and no walks. He struck out one.

July has not been kind to Legumina at all thus far. The right-hander has yielded eight runs over 2.1 innings (three appearances) this month, watching his ERA for the year swell from 3.31 on June 29 to 5.14 following Sunday's showing. Legumina did submit eight scoreless outings in a row to wrap up June, but he figures to continue working in lower-leverage spots until he gets back on the right track.