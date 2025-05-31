The Mariners optioned Legumina to Triple-A Tacoma following Friday's game against the Twins.

Legumina allowed just five runs (three earned) over his first 18 major-league outings with the Mariners. However, he has yielded eight runs (seven earned) over his last two appearances out of the bullpen, which has inflated his ERA and WHIP to 4.58 and 1.53, respectively, across 19.2 innings. The move makes room on the 26-man roster for Bryce Miller (elbow), who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Saturday.