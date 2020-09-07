site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mariners' Casey Sadler: Added to active roster
RotoWire Staff
Sep 7, 2020
Sadler was added to the Mariners' active roster Monday.
Sadler was claimed off waivers from the Cubs over the weekend after being designated for assignment, but he'll head straight into game action for the Mariners. He owns an unimpressive 5.79 ERA and a 1.71 WHIP in 9.1 innings of relief this season.
