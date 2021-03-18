Sadler, who recorded four strikeouts and issued one walk over 1.2 scoreless, hitless innings against the Royals on Tuesday, has an unblemished ERA and 9:1 K:BB over the 4.2 innings covering his four Cactus League appearances.

The right-hander's numbers underscore the extent of his dominance thus far this spring following a serviceable stint with the Mariners last season after he was claimed off waivers from the Cubs. Sadler posted a 1-2 record, 4.50 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 12:4 K:BB and one hold over 10 innings (seven appearances), and he appears to be on his way to securing an Opening Day roster spot that would enable to him to reprise his 2020 middle-relief role.