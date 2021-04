Sadler was credited with his first hold in a win over the Astros on Sunday, issuing a walk and recording two strikeouts over two-thirds of an inning.

Sadler fired nine of his 13 pitches for strikes while recording the first two outs of the seventh inning. The 30-year-old has back-to-back scoreless efforts and three overall in his last four appearances, and he's opened the season with an encouraging 1.59 ERA across his first six trips to the mound.