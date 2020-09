Sadler (1-2) gave up four runs on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Astros.

Sadler made a mess of the sixth inning, which included a pair of wild pitches that didn't make his job any easier. Both runners he left on base scored on Martin Maldonado's three-run homer against Brandon Brennan. Sadler began his Mariners career with 6.2 scoreless innings, but he's now allowed seven runs (five earned) over his last 2.1 frames.