Sadler (1-0) nabbed the win in a victory over the Diamondbacks on Sunday, firing two scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded three strikeouts.

Sadler recorded his six outs on an efficient 30 pitches, playing a key role in the win after starter Justin Dunn exited following a hefty 66 pitches over the first pair of frames. The 30-year-old Sadler has gotten his Seattle tenure off to a strong start, having now generated three scoreless innings across his first two appearances in the wake of a rough stint with the Cubs (5.79 ERA over 9.1 innings) to open the season.