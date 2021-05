Sadler was credited with his third hold in a win over the Angels on Friday, firing a perfect seventh inning during which he did not issue a walk nor record a strikeout.

Sadler required all of seven pitches, five of which found the strike zone, to get through his one frame. The 30-year-old has allowed just two earned runs over the 11 innings covering his 11 appearances and is now working on a three-appearance scoreless streak.