The Mariners placed Sadler on the 10-day injured list Sunday with right shoulder inflammation.

Sadler has been a key piece in the Seattle bullpen this season, posting a 1.64 ERA while gathering three holds across 11 innings. He'll now be on the shelf for the next week and a half after he apparently experienced some soreness in his shoulder following his most recent appearance Friday. Erik Swanson was called up from the Mariners' alternate training site in a corresponding move.