Sadler fired a scoreless fifth inning in a loss to the Giants on Tuesday, allowing one hit while recording no strikeouts or walks.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers from the Cubs and added to the active roster Monday, meaning manager Scott Servais wasted little time getting a first-hand look at his latest bullpen asset. Sadler has forged an extremely inconsistent career thus far, interspersing ERAs of 7.84 and 8.31 alongside 3.60 and 2.14 figures in two other seasons. He'll likely remain in a middle-relief capacity for what's left of the 2020 regular season.