Sadler (shoulder) began a rehab assignment with High-A Everett on Monday.
Sadler landed on the injured list in early May with right shoulder inflammation. He resumed playing catch a few weeks later, but was still transferred to the 60-day IL shortly after. The right-hander will likely require a week or two in the minors to get his arm back up to speed, which means he probably won't return to the Mariners' bullpen until late July at the earliest. The 31-year-old was effective prior to the injury, posting a 1.64 ERA across 11 innings.