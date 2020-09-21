Sadler (1-1) gave up three runs (one earned) on two hits and a walk and struck out one over one inning in Sunday's extra-innings loss to the Padres.

Sadler can't be fully blamed for the Padres' three-run 11th inning -- one run against him was the initial runner, and another scored on a Dylan Moore error -- but it was still his loss to bear. It was the first time Sadler has been scored upon in five appearances with the Mariners spanning 7.2 innings. He's allowed just four hits, a walk and struck out 10 in that span.