De Jong (4-3) compiled eight strikeouts and allowed two earned runs on five hits and a walk over eight innings in Double-A Arkansas' win over Frisco on Sunday.

De Jong has now put together back-to-back quality starts for the Travelers, a stretch during which he's whiffed 15 batters over 14 innings. The 24-year-old southpaw owns a 4-3 record, 3.84 ERA and 1.26 WHIP over 58.2 innings across 10 starts. The Mariners put the brakes on De Jong after he struggled at both Triple-A Tacoma (6.00 ERA) and with the big-league club (6.35 ERA) last season, and the move back down to the Double-A level appears to mostly be working to his advantage. In addition to his recent pair of solid outings, De Jong had also strung together a streak of four additional quality starts from April 12-29.