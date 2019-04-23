Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Back from IL
The Mariners activated Bradford (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
Bradford missed only two weeks with a case of right shoulder inflammation and received the green light to rejoin the active roster without heading out on a rehab assignment beforehand. Manager Scott Servais didn't hesitate to use Bradford in high-leverage situations prior to the injury, but the right-hander probably ranks no higher than third in line for saves out of the Seattle bullpen behind Roenis Elias and Anthony Swarzak.
