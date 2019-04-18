Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Begins throwing
Bradford (shoulder) has begun playing catch and could start throwing off the bullpen mound over the next few days, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Bradford's shoulder inflammation has apparently improved to the point that he's begun a throwing program, and it appears he may not be out for much longer than the mandatory 10-day period his injured-list stint requires. When healthy, the 29-year-old could potentially help fill in during the ninth inning while Hunter Strickland (lat) remains sidelined.
