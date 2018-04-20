Bradford, who's 1-0 with a 1.17 ERA and 0.91 WHIP over his first five appearances, is parlaying an effective sinker into a larger bullpen role, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Chasen is throwing the ball really well," said manager Scott Servais. "He does it a little bit differently than some of our other bullpen guys. He's got the ability to get ground balls, and double plays are a big part of what he brings. Bringing that guy in that can keep the ball on the ground is huge. I like what he brings and how he goes about it."

The 28-year-old has been highly effective since his April 9 callup from Triple-A Tacoma, generating scoreless efforts in four of his five trips to the mound. Although he still has minor-league options and could therefore be shuttled between the Rainiers and the big-league club as needed this season, Bradford is increasingly making a case as a reliable bullpen option. The right-hander credits renowned Mets closer Jeurys Familia -- his teammate during Bradford's rookie 2017 campaign in New York -- with helping him refine his sinker to the caliber it now possesses. "Jeurys throws a disgusting sinker," Bradford said. "He and I talked about it a lot, he showed me his grip and I took that and kind of turned it into my own grip. And it's become a really good, consistent pitch."