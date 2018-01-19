Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Claimed by Mariners
Bradford was claimed off waivers by Seattle on Friday.
The Mariners 40-man roster is now at capacity following this move. Bradford was recently designated for assignment by the Mets in order to make room for Adrian Gonzalez after appearing in 28 games with the team in 2017. He accumulated a 3.74 ERA and 27:13 K:BB over 33.2 innings and figures to provide more depth in the Mariners' bullpen if he makes the team out of spring training.
