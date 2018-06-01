Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Continues stellar stretch Thursday
Bradford fired two scoreless innings in a win over the Rangers on Thursday, allowing two hits and recording a strikeout.
The 28-year-old right-hander closed out May with yet another impressive effort, his sixth straight scoreless appearance. Bradford continues to serve as a versatile relief option, with his ability to handle multiple innings as necessary rendering him especially valuable. Thursday's effort coaxed his season ERA under 2.00 as well, and he now sports an impressive 20:5 K:BB across 22.2 innings.
