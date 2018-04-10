Mariners' Chasen Bradford: Effective multi-inning stint in debut
Bradford fired three perfect innings in a 10-0 loss to the Royals on Monday, allowing only a walk while recording two strikeouts.
A sparkling regular-season Mariners debut for Bradford, who was arguably the lone bright spot of the blowout for Seattle. The 28-year-old right-hander was reasonably effective with the Mets in his first exposure to big-league bats last season, and as he demonstrated Monday, he could serve as a valued long-relief option for manager Scott Servais during his tenure.
