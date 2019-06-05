Bradford was diagnosed with a Grade 1 right elbow strain after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

While it's positive news that Bradford's elbow strain is of the least severe degree, it's still expected that he remain on the shelf for multiple weeks while recovering from the injury. With a 4.86 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, no saves and one hold through 12 relief appearances this season, Bradford was already off the fantasy radar even in most AL-only leagues prior to getting hurt.