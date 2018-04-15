Bradford (1-0) fired 1.2 scoreless innings in a 10-8 win over the Athletics on Saturday, issuing a walk and recording a strikeout.

The 28-year-old right-hander has been impressive in his two outings, generating 4.2 scoreless frames overall while not allowing a single hit. Bradford offers manager Scott Servais a multi-inning option out of the bullpen, a valuable trait that could serve to keep him with the big-league club for an extended stint.