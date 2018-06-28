Bradford (5-0) fired a perfect 10th inning in an extra-innings win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Bradford has had a couple of hiccups in June, but he's continued to mostly be a trustworthy bullpen asset for manager Scott Servais. The veteran right-hander has generated scoreless efforts in 12 of his last 14 appearances, and he retains a solid 2.81 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB across 32.0 innings.

More News
Our Latest Stories